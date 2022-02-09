Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,637 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. 516,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,421,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

