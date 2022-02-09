Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.54. 82,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,992. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.58 and a 200 day moving average of $167.49. The firm has a market cap of $451.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

