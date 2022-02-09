Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $40.79 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.9% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of VONV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.55. 2,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19.

