Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $175.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.44. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,716. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.