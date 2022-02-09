Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,014 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $5,983,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 221.3% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.92 on Wednesday, reaching $243.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,767. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.92. The firm has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 55.37%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

