Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,992,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 129,992 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 116,136.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. 1,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,318. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.