Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFFV. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 55,561 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 52,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000.

Shares of PFFV stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

