GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Cap of $198,886.63

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $198,886.63 and approximately $409.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,786.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.40 or 0.07249688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.39 or 0.00316049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00786969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015609 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00077760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.72 or 0.00417287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.15 or 0.00231015 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

