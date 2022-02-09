GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GFS stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

