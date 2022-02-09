Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GMED. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

