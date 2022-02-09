GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,245 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.56 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.53 and its 200 day moving average is $311.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

