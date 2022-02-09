GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,323 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.66% of GoDaddy worth $77,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

NYSE GDDY opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

