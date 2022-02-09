Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $11,442.62 and $42.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

