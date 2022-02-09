Golden Goose Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $235,333.41 and approximately $63,248.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.47 or 0.07244738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,092.40 or 1.00122458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00055402 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

