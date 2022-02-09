Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Broadcom by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 109,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,047,000 after acquiring an additional 54,062 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 48,264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,889,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $605.83. 24,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,319. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $607.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

