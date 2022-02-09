Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,500 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,992. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $451.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

