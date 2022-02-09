Golden State Equity Partners Buys 108 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD traded up $5.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.02. 32,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,924. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $383.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

