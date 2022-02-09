Golden State Equity Partners Buys New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 397,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,121,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.45 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

