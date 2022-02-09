Golden State Equity Partners Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,820,016,000 after purchasing an additional 183,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,234,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,491,595,000 after purchasing an additional 246,874 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,091,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.31. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.15 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $624.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,473 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,245 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.