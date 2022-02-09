Golden State Equity Partners Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in KLA were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in KLA by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,912 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $9.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.47. 10,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.29. KLA Co. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

