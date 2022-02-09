Golden State Equity Partners Has $2.72 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.1% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.2% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.73 on Wednesday, hitting $363.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,679,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

