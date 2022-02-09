Golden State Equity Partners Invests $657,000 in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Amundi bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

LASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,763 shares of company stock valued at $618,550. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. 793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,387. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 2.31.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.