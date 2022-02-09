Golden State Equity Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,662,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,321,000 after buying an additional 79,108 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Oracle stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

