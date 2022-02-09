GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 232,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,059,654 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

