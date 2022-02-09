Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Invests $4.51 Million in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 0.16% of Olink Holding AB (publ) at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 751,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,165,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after buying an additional 478,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

OLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. Analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.