Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Sells 39,319 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,319 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 1.01% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $224,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESPR. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $97.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.84.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

