Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Sells 84,449 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA cut its stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,449 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 0.13% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 8,715.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,828 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,730,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 700,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,585,000 after buying an additional 501,654 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,741,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

FREQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 14.30.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

