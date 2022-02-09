Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after buying an additional 1,549,788 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,158,000 after buying an additional 766,800 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after buying an additional 85,374 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,603,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,776,000 after buying an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,369,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after buying an additional 288,752 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 78,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,061. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

