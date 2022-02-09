GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) were up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

GREE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GREZF)

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

