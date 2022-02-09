Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,763 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Green Dot worth $50,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 671,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,050. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

