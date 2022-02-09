Green Plains (GPRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Green Plains to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $44.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 110,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Green Plains by 18.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

