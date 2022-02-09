Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.44. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 68.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.