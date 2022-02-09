GreenPower Motor (GPV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 million.

GPV opened at C$7.94 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.37 million and a PE ratio of -13.08.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,148,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,866,179.20. Also, Senior Officer Brendan Riley bought 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, with a total value of C$108,092.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,827.99.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

