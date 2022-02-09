Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $17.59 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $17.59 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,858.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.50 or 0.07260924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.39 or 0.00313263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.55 or 0.00774192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014761 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00080851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.27 or 0.00417864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00228738 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 96,512,640 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.