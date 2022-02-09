GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $794,000 Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,219 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $245,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

EGLE stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $653.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.