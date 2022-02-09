GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 1,278 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $403.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.