GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,102 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,503 and sold 38,359 shares valued at $7,173,382. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

