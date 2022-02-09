GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 7,033 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $174.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,991 shares of company stock worth $6,064,404. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.10.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

