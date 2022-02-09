GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $804,000 Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

