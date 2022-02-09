Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) announced a dividend on Monday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share by the oil production company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 239.31 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £511.48 million and a P/E ratio of 13.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 195.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.27. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 139.11 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 245 ($3.31). The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 295 ($3.99) to GBX 315 ($4.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

