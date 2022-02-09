Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

