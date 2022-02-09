Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) received a €12.00 ($13.79) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.79) price target on Hamborner REIT in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Hamborner REIT alerts:

Shares of HAB opened at €9.80 ($11.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.39 million and a P/E ratio of 40.01. Hamborner REIT has a one year low of €8.28 ($9.52) and a one year high of €9.55 ($10.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.22.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.