Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 129,682 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.1% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.99. 11,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,847. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

