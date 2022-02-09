Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €210.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €210.00 ($241.38) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($189.66) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($167.47) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($212.64) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($235.63) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €180.36 ($207.31).

HNR1 opened at €170.20 ($195.63) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €159.39. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($108.91) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($133.76).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

