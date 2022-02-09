Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

