Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.12, but opened at $39.38. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 35,913 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

