Harvest Finance Price Reaches $118.38 on Top Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $118.38 or 0.00266783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $79.20 million and $13.93 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 685,286 coins and its circulating supply is 669,050 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.