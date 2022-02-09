Harvest Finance Price Reaches $118.38 on Top Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $118.38 or 0.00266783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $79.20 million and $13.93 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00012158 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.
Harvest Finance Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “
