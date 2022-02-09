Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 32835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The company has a market cap of C$13.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.13 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

