Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Hasbro has increased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hasbro to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hasbro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Hasbro worth $57,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

