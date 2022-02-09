Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €28.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €28.00 ($32.18) price target by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.84) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($29.31) target price on freenet in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.33) target price on freenet in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.10 ($30.00) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.44) target price on freenet in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.22 ($27.84).

FRA FNTN opened at €24.79 ($28.49) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.31. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.70) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($37.84).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

